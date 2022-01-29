LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after police say a New Albany Police officer and his female companion died in an apparent murder-suicide.
LMPD said West Buechel police called the homicide unit around 5:00 a.m. Saturday to report two victims down inside a home on Fountain Drive.
When officers arrived, they said they found a male and female dead in the home. After investigating, they determined that it was a domestic murder-suicide, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
In a written statement Saturday morning, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey identified the man who died as New Albany Police Officer Niko Sturdivant, and the woman as his female companion.
"Sturdivant has been with the NAPD since October of 2018 and was 33-years-old," Bailey said in the statement. "Due to the ongoing nature of the LMPD investigation, no additional information is available at this time."
Bailey did not say which of the two parties was the victim in the murder-suicide.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.