LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Bardstown Road Friday morning.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division responded to a report of a person down in the 1300 block of Bardstown Road, which is near Baxter Avenue and Eastern Parkway, around 11:15 a.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, police found a man who was "obviously deceased." It's unclear how the man died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is calling the case a death investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information can call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673), or submit tips anonymously on the department's online tip portal by clicking here.
