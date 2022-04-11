LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car theft in broad daylight was caught on camera in Louisville.
The owner of a silver vehicle was picking up a DoorDash owner on Bardstown Road when his car was stolen on Sunday.
In a video, you can see a black car pull up next to it, two people just out and then drive off in his car.
A spokesman for Louisville Metro Police said the investigation remains "active and ongoing." No arrests had been made yet in the case.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or any other stolen vehicles is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
