LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An east Louisville neighborhood banded together to identify a "flower bandit."
Kayla Blackerby's security camera caught a closeup view of a man as he carried a ceramic pot with flowers off her front porch on May 19. She posted the video to the NextDoor App, asking if anyone recognized the blossom burglar.
Blackerby told WDRB she found out the man lives in a home around the corner from her. And then she found the stolen plant on his porch.
"I thought, 'Surely he wouldn't have it in the front yard on his porch or anything,'" she said. "And so I just drove. I wanted to see, feel it out. So I drove up, I looked on the porch, and sure enough, there was my plant. ... Yes, I stole my plant back."
Blackerby said she did reach out to Louisville Metro Police and filed a complaint before she decided to drive back and get her plant. Now she hopes the Foxglove plant stays put.
