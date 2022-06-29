LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards.
According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
When he was arrested last April, authorities said Meador had dozens of credit cards, debit cards, driver's licenses and social security cards.
He was charged with aggravated identity theft, unlawful possession of identity documents, possession of counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit card information and possession of equipment to make fake credit and debit cards, according to a news release.
Meador will serve four-and-a-half years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Secret Service and Louisville Airport Police were also part of the investigation.
