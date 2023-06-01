LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a south Louisville day care shows a 4-year-old's hands being bound together with painters tape.
Ramiah Douglas can be seen binding a girl's hands together at Outer Loop Childcare. Douglas was in charge of monitoring children at the center, which has since closed.
The girl's family filed a lawsuit against Douglas, alleging the girl's hands were bound for 40 minutes as a form of punishment back in 2021.
She was found guilty of criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment and put on probation for two years.
"It was nap time at a day care," said attorney Jeffrey Sexton, who's representing the girl's family. "And she wrapped her wrist 11 times — not once, 11 times — and left her lying there for 41 minutes to finish out nap time."
The family claimed in the lawsuit that Douglas inflicted permanent pain and suffering on their daughter. A court awarded $55,000 to the family, but Sexton isn't satisfied.
"There were some errors committed during the trial that will necessitate a new trial ..." he said. "The judge, being a brand-new judge, made an error and would not allow the jury to give any damages for future medical expenses."
The family is now asking for $2 million in damages in a re-trial.
