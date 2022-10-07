LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a bomb hoax that shut down much of downtown Louisville is now facing federal charges.
A federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Smith Jr. on Tuesday.
Smith was arrested after police found white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board at the TARC bus stop at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Jefferson Street.
Several blocks were closed for hours Aug. 12 until police determined the bomb was fake.
According to court documents, DNA on the cylinders linked them to Smith.
He was already charged with terroristic threatening in state court and faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Related Stories:
- LMPD arrests man for allegedly placing 'hoax explosive device' in downtown Louisville
- UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.