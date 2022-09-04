LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly placing a "hoax explosive device" at a bus stop in downtown Louisville, closing the area for several hours in August.
Louisville Metro Police found "seven white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board attached," on the morning of Aug. 12 at the intersection of 5th and Jefferson streets.
Several streets were blocked in downtown Louisville as a result of the investigation, and TARC bus routes were suspended for seven hours that day. A shelter in place order was also issued by LMPD for those in businesses that were nearby the device.
The device that was found was taken to a different location for further analysis, and LMPD said the Bomb Squad "determined the bomb was not an explosive."
LMPD, the SWAT team, Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation used surveillance video of the suspect to eventually locate him at an apartment complex on Dixie Highway, according to an arrest citation.
Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday and charged with terroristic threatening. He was also arrested for non-compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
The FBI also linked forensic evidence to Smith, who police said also admitted his connection to the "explosive device."
“Hoax devices are not a joke. They take law enforcement's precious time and resources away from our community," FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said.
“I appreciate the swift and diligent work on this joint investigation which culminated in the safe apprehension of this suspect," LMPD Chief Erika Shields. "Threats to public safety are intolerable and those responsible will be held accountable.”
