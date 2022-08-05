LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Bullitt County Sheriff's Deputy Brent Hall is facing rape and sodomy charges after a grand jury indictment Wednesday.
The charges stem from an encounter in December 2020, when Hall and another deputy were dispatched to the residence of an "extremely inebriated" woman, documents show. Investigators said the woman was taken to the hospital, but Hall returned to her home with alcohol and had sex with her 13 hours later.
Hall allegedly tried to hide the sexual encounter from investigators.
Hall was given pre-termination papers on June 8, 2021, after a Bullitt County Sheriff's investigation. He resigned two days later before he was fired. On the same day, he was sworn in as a part-time officer for the Pioneer Village Police Department.
Pioneer Village Chief D.J. Reynolds placed Hall on administrative, unpaid leave Friday after his indictment.
Hall has been summoned to court. When asked why his client wasn't arrested, attorney Thomas Clay said, "the prosecutor felt there wasn't a danger, or flight, or further violations of the law, but again, I'm speculating."
Documents of transcribed police interviews with Hall reveal what he claims happened after the service call and before he had sex with the woman.
According to documents, Hall told investigators the woman told him, "You know you want some."
"I don't drink vodka, ma'am," Hall said he replied.
"No, you know what I'm saying," the woman said, according to Hall. Hold told investigators that she then asked him to return to her home when he was finished with his shift.
"That is probably not a good idea," Hall said.
The conversation was captured on Hall's body camera video.
But documents allege that Hall changed his mind and later admitted to returning to the woman's home with a bottle of vodka and having sex with her. Hall allegedly admitted to these actions in an interview with former Bullitt County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Laytham.
In the interview, Hall said the woman was talking intelligently and would take a sip of the vodka every so often.
Kentucky State Police began investigating Hall on Dec. 31, when detectives arrived at his home with questions. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office also investigated the matter and intended to fire Hall for lying and sexual misconduct before he quit.
He was indicted on Wednesday for rape and sodomy stemming from the Dec. 2020 incident in which the former deputy, "engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless."
Hall is expected to be in court Aug. 18.
