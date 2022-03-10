LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Kentucky indicted a former Columbia, Kentucky, police chief.
Jason Cross, 44, is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the city.
According to court documents, Cross took the money from the police evidence locker and the city's drug purchase fund between February 2020 and February 2021.
Cross is charged with stealing more than $5,000 from a city that received more than $10,000 in federal assistance. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
