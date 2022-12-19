LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license.
As of Monday afternoon, Hernandez remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. Police said a pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
One of those cars caught on fire, and its driver died at the scene. The driver in the other car was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Family confirmed to WDRB News on Monday afternoon that Landon Nokes, 19, was killed in the crash while on his way home Sunday morning after working a night shift at UPS. Nokes' family said he graduated from Eastern High School in May, where he played lacrosse and football. With 13 offers to play football in college, he was in the process of getting a scholarship from Union College to play there.
Visitation will be held Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, with a memorial service to follow.
LMPD is investigating the crash.
At the time of this writing, no mugshot for Hernandez was available, as police said he remains in the hospital.
