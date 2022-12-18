LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another.
Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
One of those cars caught on fire, and its driver died at the scene. The driver in the other car was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD is investigating the crash.
