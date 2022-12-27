LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Five inmates planned a "gang attack" on a corrections officer, using a weapon in a common area of the prison, according to KSP. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
The state police agency will present the investigation to the Lyon County Grand Jury once its completed.
Opened in 1889, Kentucky State Penitentiary is the Department of Corrections oldest and only maximum security facility. The prison houses Kentucky's death row inmates.
Kentucky State Penitentiary, which overlooks the Cumberland River, houses around 850 inmates.
