LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was recently arrested in Glasgow, Kentucky, after she allegedly impersonated an FBI agent.
Police said they received complaints on March 26 about Sarah Bradley "harassing customers" at a Rural King, a retailer that offers farm supplies and home goods, according to a Facebook post from the Glasgow Police Department.
An officer who was sent to the store said Bradley was impersonating an FBI agent, "taking customers receipts from their hands causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the store."
Bradley faces charges of impersonating a peace officer, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Glasgow Police Department's Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.