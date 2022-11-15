LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday inside a backpack at Academy @ Shawnee, according to school officials.
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) sent a letter to families of the school on Herman Street saying a gun was found inside the building.
Principal Kymberly Rice said school officials were told a student might have a gun, which caused the School Safety Administrator and School Safety Officer to call Louisville Metro Police and JCPS police.
Rice said the gun was never used in a threatening manner inside the building. During the investigation, the school building's security was heightened.
Rice said the student who brought the gun to school could face criminal charges and will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
Here is a copy of the letter sent home to Academy@Shawnee families:
November 15, 2022
Dear Academy@Shawnee Families,
The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. We take any threat against our school community seriously. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.
This morning, we were told a student might have a gun in the building. Immediately, our School Safety Administrator and School Safety Officer called Louisville Metro and JCPS police departments. A gun was found inside a backpack. The gun was never used in a threatening manner inside the building. During the investigation, we heightened the building’s security level.
The student who brought the gun to school could face criminal charges and will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and use this as an opportunity to reinforce that no weapon should ever be brought to school or on a school bus.
We want to thank the person who brought this to our attention. It’s imperative we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff. Please continue the school safety conversation with your student(s):
- No weapon, real or fake, should ever be brought to a school or on a school bus.
- If you see something, say something.
- Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.
- Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the school office at 502-485-8326.
Thank you for your continued support of our school community.
Sincerely,
Kymberly Rice
Principal
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.