LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County man has been arrested for allegedly disseminating child pornography.
Indiana State Police arrested Derek Lowhorn, 30, at his home in Depauw on Tuesday.
ISP's Internet Crimes Against Children began investigating Lowhorn in April after receiving a cyber report tip form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center told police that Lowhorn's account was being used to transmit child pornography, according to a news release.
Lowhorn is facing two counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography with a child under 12 years old.
