LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless man accused of setting fire to a tent with another homeless man inside pleaded guilty Friday to reckless homicide and arson.
Police arrested Christopher Shuffett on Nov. 26, 2018. He's accused of intentionally setting fire to a tent at a homeless camp on Lexington Road near Baxter Avenue. A man inside the tent at the time — identified as Jeffery Quick, 55 — was killed.
According to court documents at the time of his arrest, Shuffett had warned others he wanted to kill someone and burn a tent. Louisville Metro Police said he set the fire knowing Quick was inside the tent.
As part of a plea agreement accepted Friday, Shuffett agreed to a sentence of two years and eight months.
Shuffett's official sentencing is set for October.
Related Stories:
- Man pleads not guilty to setting fatal fire to tent with homeless man inside
- Murder and arson charges filed after homeless man found dead in burned tent in Louisville
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.