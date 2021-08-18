LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shelbyville are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside a home.
According to a news release from the Shelbyville Police Department, the home where the man's body was found is located on Park Street. No further information about the victim is being released until family members can be notified.
The release doesn't say when the body was found. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County Crime Stoppers line at 502-633-4500. Callers can also leave a message for Detective Toby Lewis at the Shelbyville Police Department by calling 502-633-2326.
