LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin, Indiana, man was arrested after stealing rolls of electrical wire, Seymour Police said Friday.
Police said electrical wire valued at more than $4,000 were stolen May 21 from the Home Depot in Seymour.
Evan Marcus Patton, 31, was arrested for theft, a level 6 felony, according to police.
According to Seymour Police, Patton rode in a Lyft to the retail store and then loaded electrical wire into the vehicle. He was then dropped off at a location in Franklin.
Police found the suspect in the 2500 block of South state Road 31 in Franklin. Patton told police he had lost his job and "fell on hard times," according to police.
Patton was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
