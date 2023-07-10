LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bunker Hill, Indiana, man was arrested on felony drug charges last week after a traffic stop.
Antoine D. Ford, 35, is charged with felony dealing a narcotic drug, felony possession of a narcotic drug, felony possession of meth, and misdemeanor possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) began an investigation into Ford after identifying him as a "distributor of illegal narcotics." According to police in a news release, Ford, who has a long criminal history, was just released from prison in May.
At the request of JNET, the Columbus Police Department conducted a traffic stop on July 6 where Ford was a passenger in a vehicle. After witnessing several traffic violations, police stopped the vehicle near Sawin Drive east of Marr Road. A Columbus Police K-9 was called to the scene, and alerted to an odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle discovered suspected meth, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, all in Ford's possession, police said. Police also found 11 pills of counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg packaged for sale.
After DEA testing, it was discovered six out of 10 pills were "fentanyl laced fake prescription pills containing a potential fatal dose of fentanyl."
When Ford was taken into custody, he told officers he ingested narcotics, and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. On his way to the hospital, Ford became unresponsive, and officers administered Narcan. Ford woke up a short time later, and was discharged from the hospital.
Ford is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.