LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is behind bars after police say he escaped from custody at a southern Indiana hospital, strangled an officer and jumped out of a third story window.
According to police, Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown, Indiana, was being discharged from the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Monday afternoon, when police say he "overpowered and assaulted" a Jackson County Sheriff's Department corrections officer.
The officer was working security and was attempting to keep Hatchett in custody on outstanding charges, the Seymour Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The post says the officer "received multiple injuries" and lost consciousness when Hatchett strangled him. Hatchett then barricaded himself inside a bathroom before jumping out of a third story window to a roof on the second floor, police said.
Hatchett was finally cornered by security in a mechanical room near the roof and taken into custody, when backup arrived. Police said Hatchett was treated in the hospital emergency room for "several lacerations to his arms" before being taken back into custody.
The corrections officer who was strangled by Hatchett was also treated for injuries, the extent of which were unknown by the department as of Monday afternoon. None of the hospital's staff members were injured.
Hatchett was charged with escape, battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation, theft and criminal mischief. He's also facing outstanding meth charges from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
