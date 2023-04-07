LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana 2-month-old was sent to the hospital in critical condition after police said his 19-year-old father attacked him for pulling his nose ring.
According to a report by FOX 59, Aaron Evans was arrested earlier this week.
Court documents said police began investigating reports of child abuse after the 2-month-old was brought in to an Avon, Indiana, hospital Monday morning.
Avon is located in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis.
The child had several bruises on his body, as well as a cut on the top of his head that appeared to be in the process of healing.
The baby was then transferred to Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. According to police, it was discovered there that the child had sustained fractures to his leg and ribs, as well as bleeding between the brain and the skull, and several bruises.
Doctors said they also found evidence of past injuries.
Investigators determined that the injuries were the result of physical abuse, according to court documents.
Police said the boy's mother and a roommate who lived in the same house told officers that Evans had anger issues and would quickly get frustrated with the child.
When confronted, Evans allegedly admitted to having "major anger issues." He said he abused the baby on several occasions, including dropping him into his car seat "harder than he should have" and intentionally dropping the child on the floor. According to court documents, he also admitted to punching the baby in the leg.
When police asked him why he would abuse the child, he allegedly told officers it was because he'd had a migraine and wanted the child to be quiet. He said he also got angry after the boy pulled his nose ring and wanted to "inflict pain back" on he infant.
Evans was arrested and charged with one count of battery resulting in serious physical injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. He's currently being held in the Hendricks County Jail. If convicted, he could face between three and 16 years in prison.
As of Monday, the child was hospitalized in critical condition. His current condition is not available.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.