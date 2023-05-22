LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old escaped inmate who was on the run in Louisville for more than two days is back in jail on the eve of an appearance in arraignment court.
Norman Wolfe was arraigned in court Monday morning with Judge Katie King presiding. Wolfe, a convicted felon, was being transported north to Trimble County in an unmarked SUV for a court date Thursday morning when he kicked out the back window, jumped out and ran across Interstate 265 shortly before 9 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
On Saturday, Wolfe was seen by officers around 10:30 a.m. sitting in the passenger seat of a car near Washington and Campbell streets in Butchertown. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said after officers stopped the car, the driver was ordered out, but Wolfe jumped into the driver's seat and sped away.
Mitchell said the short pursuit ended and Wolfe was arrested about two miles away near Brownsboro Road and Lindsey Avenue in Clifton when the vehicle "became disabled."
Mitchell said Wolfe was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to receive treatment for several injuries related to his initial escape Thursday. He was taken back to Louisville Metro Corrections when he was released from the hospital sometime Monday evening.
Wolfe faces charges including escape, criminal mischief and kidnapping. He is scheduled for arraignment court on Tuesday morning.
