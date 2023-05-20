LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The inmate who escaped out of the back of a law enforcement vehicle Thursday morning in east Louisville was caught and arrested more than 48 hours later.
In a social media post just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police said 31-year-old Norman Wolfe was arrested near Brownsboro Road and Lindsey Avenue in Clifton.
Wolfe, a convicted felon, was being transported north to Trimble County in an unmarked SUV for a court date Thursday morning when he kicked out the back window, jumped out and ran across Interstate 265 shortly before 9 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
As police searched east Louisville for Wolfe, stores closed and schools took security measures. An LMPD officer can be heard in the dispatch calls saying they had found Wolfe's orange jumpsuit behind a motel.
As officers searched from the skies and the ground, LMPD said Wolfe kidnapped a couple from Brownsboro Road, about a mile from the Paddock Shops, and forced them to drive him 10 miles away.
Wolfe then got out at River Road near Edith, and the couple drove away unharmed. One of them told police a potential motive for Wolfe's path that day.
