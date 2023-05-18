LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police searching for an escaped inmate Thursday morning said the suspect jumped out of a transport vehicle, ran across the highway and later kidnapped two victims.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place shortly before 9 a.m.
Ellis said officers were called to the interchange of Interstate 71 and Interstate 265 after someone reported seeing a man in orange clothing running across all lanes of the Gene Snyder. At the same time, a Trimble County deputy jailer reported that he was transporting an inmate, 31-year-old Norman K. Wolfe, when Wolfe kicked out the back window, jumped out of the unmarked vehicle and ran away.
After arriving on the scene, police began a coordinated search for Wolfe. According to court documents, he is currently charged with first-degree burglary, fleeing and evading police and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents show he was also scheduled to appear in Trimble County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday morning.
Police said not long afterward, just after 10 a.m., Wolfe kidnapped two people from the 8500 block of Brownsboro Road, near Goose Creek Road. He then allegedly forced them to drive him to an area near the intersection of River Road and Edith Road near Louisville Champions Park.
The victims were unharmed.
Wolfe is still on the loose.
Several Jefferson County Public Schools were briefly placed on heightened security because his escape. A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said several schools in the area canceled outdoor activities until police give the all clear. Those schools included Norton Commons Elementary School, Ballard High School, Kammerer Middle School, Bowen Elementary School, Norton Elementary School, Chancey Elementary School, Wilder Elementary School and Zachary Taylor Elementary School.
Additionally, Kentucky Country Day School sent a message to parents shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
"LMPD notified us that a prisoner escaped custody on the Gene Snyder and have advised us to move into a Code Green, Soft Lockdown," the message read. "As a reminder, a Soft Lockdown means there is no immediate threat on campus, but as an extra precaution, all students and faculty move and stay indoors until we receive word of the all-clear. Students and faculty are safe and there is no reason to come to campus."
At about 11:45 a.m., the school sent out another message saying police had given them the "all-clear" and that it was safe to resume normal operations.
A WDRB News crew in the area of the LMPD search reported seeing several law enforcement vehicles, both from LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, on the ramp from I-71 to the Gene Snyder Freeway. Several law enforcement officers were seen along the side of the road, and K-9s had also been deployed.
Several stores at The Paddock Shoppes had signs in their windows indicating that they were temporarily closed due to the prisoner search.
LMPD has since cleared the scene and the stores have reopened.
Police also briefly searched the area of Mellwood Avenue in reference to the escaped inmate, but police later told us that the searched turned up nothing.
