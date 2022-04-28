LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit early Thursday morning crossed state lines as Kentucky State Police and Indiana State Police troopers worked with the Clark County Sheriff's Apartment.
According to police, KSP was originally in pursuit of a vehicle involved with an armed kidnapping. The pursuit started at 1 a.m. on Interstate 65 around the 117 mile-marker in Kentucky as the vehicle was traveling northbound toward Indiana.
Police said it was believed that a female passenger in the car was kidnapped or was being held without her consent.
The pursuit eventually crossed the Ohio River and into Indiana. ISP used stop sticks as the vehicle continued north on U.S. 31. Officers blocked the car in after it continued to Henryville and then turned into a dead-end road.
Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Jordan Rummage of New Albany. According to ISP, he was arrested for Criminal Confinement, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.
The passenger, 40-year-old Nichole Pearce of Louisville, was also arrested due to an outstanding warrant from Clark County.
Police believe the two are boyfriend and girlfriend. They were transported to the Clark County Jail.
KSP is investing and handling any charges in Kentucky.
