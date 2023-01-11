LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher has been arrested after police say he sexually groped four men in the Buckner area while "attempting to appear female."
According to court documents, a warrant was issued for 57-year-old Michael Mascardo's arrest last week and he was arrested on Sunday. He's charged with four misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
An officer with the Oldham County Police Department says the investigation began on Dec. 9, when the victim was in his car in the parking lot of the Circle K at 2900 Ballardsville Road, near Kentucky Route 393.
Police say Mascardo approached the man, pulled out a map and asked for directions. As the victim was trying to give him directions, Mascardo allegedly reached into the car and groped him sexually.
The victim "refused the defendant's advances," according to the arrest warrant, and Mascardo left the area.
Police say they spoke with three more male victims from the Buckner area, who said Mascardo approached them while they were in their cars, pulled out a map, asked for directions and groped them.
Mascardo was eventually identified as a suspect when a victim provided officers with a license plate, according to court documents. He was eventually confronted about the allegations.
The suspect, "attempted to appear female," the arrest warrant states, adding that Mascardo claimed it was a method of "flirting." He also allegedly gave police several items of female clothing, a female wig and two maps.
Mascardo was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center, but has since been released.
A spokeswoman for JCPS confirms that Mascardo is a teacher at Minor Daniels Academy, a JCPS middle school at 1960 Bashford Manor Lane. He has since been reassigned to another position that does not involve contact with students.
The following letter was sent home to parents of students at the school:
January 10, 2023
Dear Minor Daniels Families,
We always want to keep you informed, to the best of our ability, about what’s going on with your child’s education at Minor Daniels Academy.
You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against one of our staff members. The allegations do not involve any Minor Daniels students. JCPS is following its normal procedures for allegations related to staff. The staff member has been reassigned and does not have contact with students.
We cannot release any more details.
It is important for you to know that the safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority at Minor Daniels Academy. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8316. We appreciate your support of our school and students.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Bard, Principal
Minor Daniels Academy
