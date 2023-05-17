LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender in Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Franklin Gomar, 42, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to Indiana.
Gomar was convicted of manslaughter in Jefferson County, Kentucky in January 2001, according to a news release. He was also convicted of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old child in that same year. He was required to register as sex offender.
According to a news release, Gomar lived in Scottsburg, Indiana but failed to register as a sex offender in 2020. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home, police found a loaded handgun and a rifle with a high capacity magazine. That rifle had been reported stolen by Louisville Metro Police in March of 2019.
"This extremely dangerous defendant, one who has displayed a pattern of predatory and violent criminal activity, willfully disregarding the law, and continuing to arm himself, is exactly the type of individual our office works to ensure is behind bars," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers said in a news release.
