LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
Moss said the department's detective division was notified and began an investigation. Detectives then contacted Watson on Wednesday in Louisville and he provided a statement, confessing to "several counts of child molestation that occurred over a period of several years." He was arrested and is facing six counts of child molestation.
A Clark County Circuit Court judge entered a not guilty plea for Watson in court Friday morning. A public defender was appointed for him. He's being held in the Clark County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond.
Moss said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (812) 285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-8477.
