LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who in 2019 shot and killed his co-worker at a Big O Tires in Jeffersonville, Indiana, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.
Bobby Powell was originally charged with the murder of Jimmy Winters but plead guilty to manslaughter in November.
According to court documents, Powell will serve the first seven years of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction and could spend the last three years on home incarceration if he qualifies.
Police said an altercation led up to the fatal shooting, and Powell told authorities he shot Winters in self-defense.
In surveillance video from the tire store, Winters is seen walking to the driver's side of a car at the same time Powell walks into the frame. As Powell gets closer, Winters gets out of the driver's seat, goes around the car and heads toward Powell, who reaches into his pocket.
Powell pulls out a gun as Winters gets closer, points the weapon at his co-worker and shoots him in the chest. Seven seconds pass between the moment Winters exits the car and when he falls to the ground.
Hours before the shooting, an argument broke out at the Big O Tires, prompting Winters to walk out of work and Powell to post a photo of a gun on social media with the caption: "Co-worker said he's gonna beat my ass. Let's just say he don't work here no more."
After interviewing people and seeing security video, police determined the shooting was not accidental. Investigators also looked into the social media post in which Powell allegedly threatened workplace violence.
In a 2019 interview with WDRB News, members of Winters' family said they didn't buy Powell's self-defense claim.
Related: Families share starkly different interpretations of surveillance video showing homicide inside Big O Tires
"If it was an accident, he would have been killed by a tire iron. He would have been killed by something there in the business that he was going to protect himself with," said Karla Cain, Winters' sister, who joined other members of the family in wearing shirts that said "A LIFE SENTENCE FOR A LIFE TAKEN."
"This person made the plans, and he followed through with them," Cain added.
Powell's father, Joe Powell, released the surveillance video of the shooting to WDRB News in February 2020 and backed his son's claim of self-defense.
"The gun is behind (Powell) the whole time, and he's stepping backwards with the gun behind him. (Winters) is still coming (toward him)," Joe Powell told WDRB News at the time. "My son pulls the gun up — you can even see it pointed at him — and then he's still coming and my son fires one shot."
In accepting a plea deal, Powell also plead guilty to carrying a handgun without a license, a level-five felony.
Related Stories:
- Man charged with 2019 murder at Jeffersonville Big O Tires pleads guilty to manslaughter
- Jeffersonville man accused of killing co-worker at Big O Tires appears in court
- Suspect accused of killing co-worker at Jeffersonville tire shop due in court Monday
- Family of man killed at Big O Tires says he tried to avoid confrontation before shooting
- Murder charge filed in shooting at Jeffersonville business
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.