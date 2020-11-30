JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The southern Indiana man charged with murder following a 2019 shooting at Big O Tires pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.
Police said Bobby Powell shot and killed his co-worker, Jimmy Winters, after an altercation at the Big O Tires in Jeffersonville in 2019.
Powell's initial charges included murder, aggravated battery, carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Later that year, charges were added that included a level 6 felony for possession of a controlled substance and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.
Powell accepted a plea deal Monday that stipulated he plead guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter and a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun without a license. The other three charges were dropped.
As a part of the agreement, Powell would serve 10 years of the 17.5-year sentence. Documents indicate he would serve seven years at the Indiana Department of Correction and the final three in home incarceration.
Powell is expected back in court for sentencing on Jan. 11.
