JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say they have arrested a suspect for murder, after he shot a man to death at a southern Indiana business.
Lt. Isaac Parker said 19-year-old Bobby Powell was arrested soon after the shooting at the Big O Tires on Allison Lane where he was an employee.
Police said they were called there at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside the business with a gunshot wound. That person later died, Parker said.
Police are calling it "an isolated act of workplace violence" resulting from an argument Powell had with the victim earlier in the day.
There was a mix of customers and employees in the business at the time of the shooting, Parker said. A weapon believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered.
.@WDRBNews Jefferson Police confirm one person is dead after shooting inside Big O Tires. pic.twitter.com/8F6T32UHiN— Stephan Johnson (@SJohnsonWDRB) July 10, 2019
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull arrived at the scene along with Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a stressed-out southern Indiana man who drove to the scene told WDRB his son was Bobby Powell. He added that the dead man was Bobby's co-worker.
"From my understanding, it was self defense," Joe Powell said. "The guy charged him, and did it several times, and he defended himself."
An eerie social media post has also become part of the investigation. The Clark County Prosecutor is looking into whether it was posted by the shooter.
It's a picture of a gun, in what looks like a mechanic's hand. It reads, "Co-worker said he gon beat my a**. Let's just say he don't work here no more."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.