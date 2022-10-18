LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed against FedEx after an Indianapolis mass shooting was dismissed.
In April 2021, eight people were killed when a former employee opened fire at the FedEx ground facility.
Family members of the victims accused FedEx of negligence and failing to make sure the workplace was safe.
A judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the case because it ultimately falls under the Indiana Worker's Compensation Act.
The plaintiffs can refile the lawsuit with the Indiana Workers Compensation Board.
