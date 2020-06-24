LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police arrested 31-year-old Benjamin Buckland on June 23 after searching his home following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Buckland faces numerous charges, and is accused of distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material. During the search of Buckland's home, investigators seized electronic equipment for forensic examination.
Buckland was taken to the Marion County Detention Center, and faces several charges including: eight counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, six counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, three counts of sodomy, and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under age 16.
The case is still under investigation.
