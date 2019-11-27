LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with an October murder in Frankfort, Kentucky.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police, the suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon and was being held in a juvenile detention center. He is charged with murdering Ronald Thornton, 73.
On Oct. 1, after a 911 call from Thornton's house, officers found him shot several times inside his home on Pea Ridge Road. He died from the injuries.
Detectives still are looking into exactly what happened, KSP said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.