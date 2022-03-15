LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A volunteer firefighter and Lincoln County, Kentucky, school employee is charged with rape.
Sean Reardon, 29, was arrested Saturday at the fire department during a fundraiser.
Reardon volunteered with the Lincoln County and Junction City Fire Departments. He also is a custodian at Hustonville Elementary and is now on administrative leave.
Police say after he was shown pictures provided by the victim, who's a minor, he confessed.
Reardon is charged with rape.
