LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Spencer County man is facing 11 felony charges of child exploitation.
In a release, Kentucky State Police says James Caisse, 23, of Taylorsville, was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. The investigation started after KSP discovered Caisse sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Police searched his home in Taylorsville on Wednesday and say they found unspecified equipment used in the crime. The equipment was seized and taken to KSP's forensic lab to be examined.
Caisse is charged with 11 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Caisse is being held at the Spencer County Detention Center.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force includes more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Their mission is to track down cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.