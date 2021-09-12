LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police recovered four stolen vehicles on Saturday after at least six people used stolen information and fake identifications to buy cars.
According to a news release, St. Matthews Police Department requested assistance from KSP in attempting to locate stolen vehicles around 6 p.m. Police say the investigation is part of a stolen vehicle ring.
An arrest citation says at least six people worked together to obtain high-end vehicles valued over $10,000. The suspects allegedly created false identifications that were used to set up credit to purchase the vehicles.
KSP found one vehicle, a Chevrolet Corvette, on Interstate 65 near Bullitt County.
Schuyler Drummings, 39, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and engaging in organized crime. Drummings is from Aiken, South Carolina.
Another vehicle, another Corvette, was found abandoned at a gas station and convenience store in Elizabethtown.
According to KSP, police noticed another two vehicles in Elizabethtown that caused KSP troopers to use emergency lights to pull over one of the vehicles.
A driver of a BMW stopped the car and fled on foot, while a Jeep Trailhawk drove away from police at a high rate of speed.
Elizabethtown Police later found the Jeep submerged in Freeman Lake. Witnesses told police the driver of the Jeep left the vehicle and fled on foot before the vehicle went into the water.
Police are still searching for suspects connected to the thefts.
Alexis McCord, 36, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, engaging in organized crime and theft of identity of another without consent. According to an arrest citation, McCord, from Hephzibah, Ga., allegedly purchased an $80,000 Dodge Charger from Craig and Landreth Cars on Shelbyville Road by using identifications from a Maryland woman on Friday.
McCord allegedly returned to the car lot on Saturday and was arrested.
