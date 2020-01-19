Laurel County father, aunt face abuse charges after police find 2-year-old playing with bleach in dog feces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A father and aunt in Laurel County, Kentucky, have been charged with criminal abuse of a toddler after sheriff's deputies found a 2-year-old boy, feet caked in dog feces, playing with a bottle of bleach at the individuals' home.
Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35, were arrested Friday after officers with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check at a home off Park Subdivision Road, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. The officers found the boy "playing in the floor around dog feces and what appeared to be urine" upon entering the house, the post says.
"... the baby’s feet was covered in dog feces with dog feces caked around its toes and the child appeared like it hadn't been bathed in several days," the post continues.
Police said the caregivers "could not remember when the child had its last bath." Officers also noted that the boy was playing with a bottle of bleach and that there was "a strong odor of ammonia in the residence."
"Some locations in the residence had huge piles of dog feces throughout the house and in some places up to an inch deep," the post says.
Ridener and Hammons were booked at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
