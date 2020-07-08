LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man whom authorities accused of planning a school shooting will spend up to 10 years in federal prison.
Dylan Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was sentenced Wednesday for "making threats to and intimidating two individuals over social media, illegally possessing a firearm in furtherance of one of those threats and lying to an FBI agent during an investigation," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Jarrell must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years upon his release, according to the news release.
In May 2018, Jarrell used an anonymous Reddit account to suggest he was planning a school shooting, authorities said. Jarrell also lied to the FBI about his internet activity.
Authorities said Jarrell then bought an AR-15 rifle, bump stock, ammo and body armor for an intended attack on schools in Anderson and Shelby counties.
According to previous reporting, Jarrell was arrested Oct. 19, 2018, at his Lawrenceburg home. Authorities took him into custody as he was backing out of his driveway and said he had "the tools" he needed to carry out a school shooting.
During a search of his phone, authorities found threats to "multiple persons" at a school. A search warrant turned up evidence including a firearm, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine and "a detailed plan of attack."
Authorities were sent to Jarrell's home after a New Jersey woman reported that she received threatening messages from him on Facebook.
Jarrell in November pleaded guilty to federal charges.
