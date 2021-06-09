LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Southland Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West Southside Court, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers responding to the scene found a male who had been shot.
The male, whose age was not provided, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said he died from his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
