LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near Broadway, around 7 p.m.
Ruoff said the man was taken to the hospital by private means. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
