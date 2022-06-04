LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-year-old child was accidentally shot in Fairdale on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police were told a girl had been taken to Norton Children's Hospital after being shot by an "accidental discharge" from an unsecured gun.
Police believe the shooting occurred in the 9300 block of National Turnpike, just off the Gene Snyder Freeway. Mitchell said police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Mitchell said the gunshot wound is believed to be non-life-threatening. Mitchell said no charges have been filed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.