LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old man was found dead in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Police say officers responded to reports of a man down inside vehicle around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Once on scene, they found a man who was dead. 

Roderick Moss Jr. died from a gunshot wound, according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case.

