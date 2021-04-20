LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers performing a welfare check Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood found a young person dead at the scene, according to a statement from the department.
Fourth Division officers found the him or her when they responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement.
Ruoff did not say if the young person was found inside a home and did not say how old they were.
"This is currently classified as a death investigation," she said in her statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating."
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.