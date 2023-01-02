LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
According to LMPD, a man was shot just after midnight early Monday in the 400 block of East Oak Street. LMPD says the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. LMPD later said he died from his injuries. Homicide Unit is investigating.
Then on Jan. 2, LMPD said around 1:30 a.m. officers found a man who had been shot in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating all three cases. There are no suspects. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). The victims' identities have not been released.
Data from LMPD shows there were at least 160 homicides in Louisville in 2022. That's an 8% decrease compared to 2021.
