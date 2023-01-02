LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has died.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened just after midnight Monday on East Oak Street.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Mitchell later said the man died from his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
