LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being found shot to death on Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The identity of the man hasn't been released.
No arrests have been made. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.