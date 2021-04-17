LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly shot at someone in the Mellwood Art Center parking lot then ran into the venue, according to Louisville Metro Police.
A shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at the art center, located at 1860 Mellwood Ave. in Louisville's Clifton Heights neighborhood, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement at 9:40 p.m.
"Upon further investigation officers determined that a man had fired a weapon at someone outside in the lower parking lot before fleeing inside the Arts Center where he was disarmed by a venue guest," Smiley said in the statement.
No one was injured during the incident, according to LMPD. Police did not say how many shots the man allegedly fired.
As of Saturday night, Smiley said the man was "being questioned" in police custody.
"Charges against him are pending as of this writing," she said in the statement.
This story may be updated.
