LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house containing chemicals and potential explosives in the Highview neighborhood must be burned down.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg made that announcement at a news briefing Tuesday morning, nearly a week after 53-year-old Marc Hibel was arrested in connection to reports of hazardous materials in his home.
Acting on tips from the public, two properties, including a home, in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane were searched last week by Louisville Metro Police officersand other law enforcement officials, who found hazardous materials, including potential explosives.
Police said Hibel owns one of the home and has been squatting in the other. Hibel has been described by police as "a chemist by trade." Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg referred to him as a hoarder during Tuesday's news briefing.
The LMPD Bomb Squad, Hazardous Incident Response Team, Kentucky National Guard and FBI Bomb Team took part in last week's search. Two controlled detonations were performed following the search. Greenberg said Tuesday that hazardous materials and explosives remain inside the home, but it's no longer safe to enter because there's too much clutter inside.
He said that the home is so packed with items that robotic equipment is not an option.
Experts from several law enforcement agencies have recommended "a planned, monitored and controlled burn" as the only way to safely dispose of the rest of the hazardous materials inside the home.
"This was deemed necessary as the chaotic condition of the home, which is heavily strewn with trash and debris, makes safe manual or robotic removal of materials impossible," the mayor's office said in a news release Tuesday.
Greenberg said he declared a state of emergency Monday to make sure officials have access to any needed resources as quickly as possible. It will take several days to enact a plan to safely incinerate the materials in the home. Until then, the home is surrounded by a fence and will be protected by LMPD personnel and monitoring equipment.
Greenberg said Tuesday that the property is safer now than it has been in a long time.
"LMPD, and our partners, are going to do everything we can to keep the community safe," LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a news release Tuesday. "From keeping the location secure, to managing the controlled burn, to assisting in ensuring residents are being kept safe, we will see this process through as quickly and safely as possible. I want to thank the community in advance for their help as we work with them to keep everyone safe."
We're told there will be a community meeting next week to let neighbors know what to expect and when to expect the burn. Greenberg said if any evacuations nearby are necessary the city will make a place available for people to go.
Police said this case is a perfect example of someone seeing something and saying something, and community tips prevented a bad situation from becoming worse.
Related Stories:
- Police to conduct another 'controlled detonation' in Highview neighborhood
- Man arrested in connection to 'hazardous materials' investigation in Highview neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.